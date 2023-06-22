Fashion, star power and a martial aura fuse at Givenchy’s collection at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS (AP) — History, fashion, and star power came together at Givenchy’s latest menswear show at Les Invalides in Paris. Steeped in the martial aura of the former military hospital, the show was the first of its kind in this storied location — on the resplendent balcony. Among the luminary attendees, Jared Leto applauded the ground-breaking spectacle. In recent seasons, the creative heat at Givenchy under Williams had seemed somewhat tepid. But this latest collection, presented against the magnificent pale stone arches of Les Invalides, displayed a new-found creative confidence from Williams. The designer seems to be settling in, successfully steering the age-old LVMH-owned house into fresh sartorial waters.

