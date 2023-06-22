Decisions made after fiery Ohio train derailment being examined at NTSB hearing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The fire chiefs whose departments were the first on scene of February’s fiery train derailment in eastern Ohio agree that firefighters need more training, but that it would be hard for them ever to be fully prepared to deal with a disaster of this magnitude. The National Transportation Safety Board is holding a rare field hearing in East Palestine, Ohio. Thursday’s proceedings are focused on the emergency response and the crucial decision officials made to release toxic vinyl chloride from five cars and burn it to keep them from exploding. That move sent a towering plume of black smoke over the town near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border and prompted thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.