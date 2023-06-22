Congressional report says there’s an extremely high risk Temu’s supply chains have forced labor

NEW YORK (AP) — A Congressional report published Thursday offered a blistering critique of popular Chinese retailer Temu, with lawmakers accusing the company of failing to maintain “even the façade of a meaningful compliance program” to deter forced labor from its supply chains. In the report, the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party said Temu’s business model allows it to avoid responsibility in complying with U.S. law that restricts imports from China’s Xinjiang region. Among other things, the report said Temu admitted it “does not expressly prohibit” the sale of goods from China’s Xinjiang region. The report comes a week after two bipartisan bills were introduced in Congress seeking to make changes to a century-old trade rule that benefits both Temu and the Chinese retailer Shein.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.