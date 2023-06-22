Climate change leads to growing risk of mosquito-borne viral diseases, EU agency says
By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — European Union officials say there is a growing risk of mosquito-borne viral diseases such as dengue and chikungunya in Europe due to climate change. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said Thursday that because heat waves and flooding are becoming more frequent and severe, conditions are more favorable for invasive mosquito species. Ways to control mosquito populations include eliminating standing water where mosquitoes breed, using eco-friendly larvicides and promoting community awareness about mosquito control. The agency says personal protective measures include the use of mosquito bed nets, wearing clothes that cover most of the body and using mosquito repellent.