Charges filed year after phony signatures roiled Michigan race for governor

DETROIT (AP) — Three people have been charged with forgery and other crimes in an investigation of phony petition signatures that spoiled the candidacies of five Republicans running for Michigan governor in 2022. Attorney General Dana Nessel says the multi-candidate race for governor was “just irresistible” to people who are hired to collect signatures. Shawn Wilmoth, Jamie Wilmoth and Willie Reed each face more than 20 charges, including election forgery and conducting a criminal enterprise. Former Detroit police Chief James Craig and businessman Perry Johnson were considered to be strong candidates for the Republican nomination for governor. But they didn’t have enough valid signatures to get on the ballot after bogus ones were discovered.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.