Brazil’s president offers to try to win release of bishop imprisoned in Nicaragua

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is offering to help try to gain the release of a Roman Catholic bishop imprisoned in Nicaragua. Lula made the comments Thursday after visiting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. Bishop Rolando Álvarez was jailed by the regime of President Daniel Ortega for supposedly helping anti-government protesters. The bishop was sentenced to 26 years in prison after he refused to board a plane carrying exiles to the United States in February. Lula says: “I want to talk to Daniel Ortega about freeing the bishop.”

