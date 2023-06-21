UN expert urges a different approach to resolve the crisis in Myanmar

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An independent expert working with the United Nations on the issue of human rights in Myanmar has urged the international community to find a different approach to resolve the crisis in the Southeast Asian country, saying the current course of action is not working. Tom Andrews, a special rapporteur working with the U.N. human rights office, said Wednesday the world is looking to Indonesia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for leadership to resolve the crisis. Myanmar’s crisis began after its military in February 2021 seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The takeover prompted widespread public protests, whose violent suppression by security forces triggered an armed resistance that now spans much of the country.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.