Thousands of residents in Oklahoma and Louisiana remain without power following weekend storms

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Thousands of residents in Oklahoma and Louisiana remain without electricity as work crews continue to repair power lines damaged by weekend storms. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, less than 92,000 customers remained without power on Wednesday. Three tornadoes northeast of the city caused extensive damage Sunday, including downed trees and hundreds of snapped utility poles. More than 200,000 customers were without power at the height of the power outage. High straight-line winds and a tornado tore northwest Louisiana area early Friday Huge uprooted and toppled trees still litter parts of the landscape. Electricity had been restored to all but about 32,000 by Wednesday afternoon.

