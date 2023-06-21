Stamp of civil rights icon John Lewis unveiled in ceremony at the US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders have unveiled a new stamp that commemorates former Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon who died in 2020 after serving more than three decades in Congress. The ceremony took place Wednesday at the Capitol. Lewis was best known for leading some 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Lewis “used what was right with America to fix what was going wrong in America.” Louis DeJoy, the postmaster general of the United States, said the main post office facility in Atlanta would also be named after Lewis.

