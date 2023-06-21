Rules allow transgender woman at Wyoming chapter, and a court can’t interfere, sorority says

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A sorority being sued because its University of Wyoming chapter admitted a transgender woman seeks to dismiss the lawsuit, saying sorority rules allow the woman’s membership and a court can’t interfere with that. Kappa Kappa Gamma also says its six members suing over the woman’s induction last year have no legal right to be in a sorority that excludes transgender women. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne claims the woman’s presence in the sorority house made some sorority members uncomfortable. The transgender woman says in a separate filing the lawsuit flings “dehumanizing mud” and bullies her on the national stage.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.