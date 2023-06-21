Rescuers make last desperate push as final hours of oxygen on missing Titanic submersible tick down

The race against time to find a submersible that disappeared on its way to the Titanic wreckage site has entered a new phase of desperation as the final hours of oxygen possibly left on board the tiny vessel tick off the clock. Rescuers have rushed more ships and vessels to the site of the disappearance, hoping underwater sounds they detected for a second straight day might help narrow their search in the urgent, international mission. But the crew had only a four-day oxygen supply when the vessel launched around 6 a.m. Sunday, and it was set to expire on Thursday morning.

By PATRICK WHITTLE and HOLLY RAMER Associated Press

