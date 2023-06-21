Poland’s conservative ruling party leader Kaczynski joins the government as deputy premier
By VANESSA GERA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s powerful conservative ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski has rejoined the government as the only deputy prime minister in the Cabinet. The move Wednesday gives him an enhanced position as the country heads toward a general election this fall. Kaczynski is the head of Law and Justice, the party that has governed Poland since 2015. It is widely believed in Poland that he decides most of the government’s policies and appointments and guides the country in his position as party leader. To make way for Kaczynski to be the only deputy prime minister, four others resigned from their deputy prime minister positions.