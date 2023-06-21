Pharrell fuses entertainment and fashion for confident Louis Vuitton menswear debut
By THOMAS ADAMSON
AP Fashion Writer
PARIS (AP) — Louis Vuitton kicked off Paris Fashion Week men’s shows with the much-anticipated debut collection by Pharrell Williams, who was appointed in February to succeed the late Virgil Abloh. With Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lebron James and Rihanna among guests lining the gold-covered cobbles of the iconic Pont Neuf in central Paris, Pharrell put on a confident first show. It represented fused high fashion with pop culture and entertainment — and was capped by a thunderous concert by Jay-Z, whom Pharrell joined in a performance on stage.