Pentagon documents leak suspect Guardsman Jack Teixeira is due back in court on federal charges

The Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking highly classified military documents on a social media platform is due back in court after being indicted on federal felony charges. Jack Teixeira is scheduled to be arraigned in the Worcester federal court on Wednesday on six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information. Teixeira has been behind bars since his April arrest on charges stemming from the most consequential intelligence leak in years. Teixeira was indicted by a grand jury last week. Teixeira’s attorney has said Teixeira “will answer the charges” and “will be judged by his fellow citizens.”

