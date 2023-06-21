New York lawmakers OK bill removing medical debt from credit reports

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Hospitals and other health care providers in New York would be banned from reporting medical debt to credit agencies under a bill passed this week by the state’s legislature. The measure is intended to limit the damage that illness and injury can do to someone’s financial health. If signed into law, New York would join Colorado in prohibiting medical debt from being collected by credit reporting agencies or included in a credit report. National credit reporting agencies had already voluntarily agreed to not report medical debts under $500, but advocates say additional protections are needed.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

