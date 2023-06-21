Man accused in Washington music festival shooting may have been on psychedelic mushrooms

QUNICY, Wash. (AP) — Court documents say the man accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding several others at a Washington music festival Saturday told police he was high on psychedelic mushrooms and believed the world was ending. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. Army Spc. James Kelly is facing two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and domestic violence assault in Washington state’s Grant County Superior Court. Seattle residents Brandy Escamilla and Josilyn Ruiz died in the shooting. Three others were injured. Kelly appeared in court Wednesday but did not enter a plea. He is being held without bail.

