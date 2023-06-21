Justice Dept. begins turning over evidence to Trump team in classified documents case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it has begun turning over evidence to former President Donald Trump as his lawyers prepare a defense to charges that he illegally retained classified documents. The evidence includes transcripts of grand jury testimony taken in both Washington and Florida, copies of closed-circuit television footage obtained by the government and copies of interviews of Trump “conducted by non-government entities, which were recorded with his consent.” The interviews include an audio-recorded 2021 meeting with a writer and publisher in which Trump, according to the indictment, showed and described a Pentagon “plan of attack” that he said was prepared for him by the Defense Department.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.