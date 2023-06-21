Jill Biden took Indian Prime Minister Modi on field trip ahead of Thursday’s White House visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden took Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a side trip before his state visit and fancy state dinner Thursday at the White House. Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday and joined the first lady at the National Science Foundation in Virginia. President Joe Biden was still flying back from a California fundraising trip. The first lady highlighted workforce training programs for Modi. They also met students from the U.S. and India and participating in a moderated conversation. Back at the White House, the first lady previewed the state dinner setup and menu for the news media.

