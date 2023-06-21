Skip to Content
AP National News

Jill Biden took Indian Prime Minister Modi on field trip ahead of Thursday’s White House visit

By
Published 2:39 PM

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden took Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a side trip before his state visit and fancy state dinner Thursday at the White House. Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday and joined the first lady at the National Science Foundation in Virginia. President Joe Biden was still flying back from a California fundraising trip. The first lady highlighted workforce training programs for Modi. They also met students from the U.S. and India and participating in a moderated conversation. Back at the White House, the first lady previewed the state dinner setup and menu for the news media.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content