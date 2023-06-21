Israeli police clash with Druze protesters in the Golan Heights. The rare violence leaves 20 injured

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have fired tear gas, sponge-tipped bullets and a water cannon during mass demonstrations by Druze Arabs in the Golan Heights. It was a rare burst of violence in the normally quiet area. At least 20 people were reported injured in Wednesday’s unrest. Thousands of Druze residents of the Golan took part in the demonstrations against the construction of massive wind turbines. Israeli police released video showing officers being pelted with objects, and later marching through the streets firing tear gas and opening fire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later met with a Druze spiritual leader in an attempt to calm the tensions.

