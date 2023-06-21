Iranian man charged in Germany over alleged plot for attack using deadly chemicals

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say an Iranian man arrested in Germany after a tip from U.S. officials has been charged with plotting an Islamist attack using ricin or cyanide. The 26-year-old was arrested in Janaury along with his brother in western Germany’s Ruhr region. Prosecutors in Duesseldorf said Wednesday that he was charged with preparing a serious act of violence and terror financing. A case against the 32-year-old brother has been dropped for lack of sufficient evidence. Even small amounts of ricin, which is produced from the seeds of castor oil plants, can kill an adult if eaten, injected or inhaled. The Duesseldorf prosecutors didn’t say if the suspect had a specific target in Germany.

