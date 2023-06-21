IOC warns Afghanistan about Paris Olympics status over denying sports to women and girls

GENEVA (AP) — The Afghanistan team’s status for the 2024 Paris Olympics has been put in question by the IOC over growing frustration with the Taliban blocking access to sport for women and girls. The International Olympic Committee says it “continues to be extremely concerned” about the sports situation in Afghanistan despite its repeated calls for action. The IOC says it has the right to take further measures. And it notes details for an Afghanistan delegation going to the Paris Games haven’t been decided. The IOC could suspend Afghanistan’s Olympic body for government interference and support athletes to compete as an independent team.

