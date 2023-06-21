Police say Idaho dad killed neighbors over alleged indecent exposure by neighbor’s oldest son

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A newly released police document alleges an Idaho father ‘executed’ a neighboring family because he was upset that the neighbor’s 18-year-old son had reportedly exposed himself to the man’s children. Majorjon Kaylor is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Father’s Day shooting. A probable cause affidavit from an Idaho State Police detective says Kaylor shot Kenneth Guardipee, his daughter, Kenna Guardipee, and her youngest son, 16-year-old Aiken Smith in the temple at close range. The affidavit says Smith’s older brother, 18-year-old Devin Smith, was shot multiple times. Kaylor has not yet entered a plea. He’s being held without bond.

