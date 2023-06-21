Ex-Goldman Sachs investment banker convicted of insider trading charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Goldman Sachs investment banker has been convicted of insider trading and obstruction of justice charges. The conviction of Brijesh Goel Wednesday in Manhattan federal court capped a weeklong trial. The jury returned its verdict in less than a day. Sentencing was set for Oct. 19. Prosecutors said Goel worked in Manhattan at the investment bank when he shared information about potential merger and acquisition deals with a friend who worked at another investment bank in Manhattan. Prosecutors said that Goel and the friend agreed to split profits from their illegal trading, which amounted to about $280,000.

