Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announces bid for US Senate

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester says she is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Democrat Tom Carper. Blunt Rochester’s announcement on Wednesday came as no surprise. Carper said in announcing his retirement last month that he favored her as his replacement. Blunt Rochester is Delaware’s lone representative in the U.S. House. She is the only woman and only person of color to represent Delaware in Washington. She was reelected to a fourth term in Congress last November. Blunt Rochester is the first person to announce a bid to succeed Carper in the Senate. Carper has held the Senate seat since 2001. He said last month that he would not seek reelection.

