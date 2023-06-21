Death toll reaches 16 in Canada bus crash carrying seniors to a casino

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — A woman injured on a bus that collided with a semi-trailer truck at a highway intersection in a rural part of the Canadian province of Manitoba has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba confirm the latest death from the crash last Thursday. The group of 25 seniors was on a day-trip to a casino from rural Dauphin, Manitoba, when the crash happened on the Trans-Canada Highway. Health officials say nine patients remain in hospital. Four are in critical condition.

