Chicago man faces multiple charges in hit-and-run that injured 4 outside ballpark

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run collision that injured four pedestrians, two critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the Chicago White Sox. Police said Wednesday night that Condelarious Garcia of Chicago faces four felony counts each of failure to report an injury accident and aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm. Police say he also faces one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license and citations for failure to reduce speed, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and having an expired registration.

