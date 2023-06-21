Belarus hands lengthy prison terms to 18 participants of 2020 protests

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A court in Belarus on Wednesday has handed lengthy prison terms to 18 participants of mass anti-government protests that shook the country in 2020, the latest step in a brutal years-long effort to stifle all and any dissent. Sentences handed to the demonstrators on Wednesday ranged from two to 25 years. Protests engulfed Belarus in the wake of the disputed presidential election in 2020 that handed authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko his sixth term in office. Both the Belarusian opposition and the West have denounced the vote as rigged. The authorities responded to the demonstration with a harsh crackdown, which has continued to this day, with the authorities targeting opposition activists, rights advocates and journalists.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.