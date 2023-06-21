After GOP walkout, Oregon passes amended bills on abortion, trans care and guns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers have passed amended versions of the two bills that were at the center of a six-week Republican walkout. One of the bills protects access to abortion and gender-affirming care. The other punishes the manufacturing and sale of untraceable firearms, commonly referred to as ghost guns. The bills were passed with amendments that Democrats and Republicans agreed on during negotiations to stop the GOP walkout, which ended last week. The bills’ final passage highlights the partisan hurdles that were overcome in recent days, although they still passed along party lines during the concurrence votes in the state House on Wednesday. The bills now head to Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek’s desk.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

