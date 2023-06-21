A year after fall of Roe, 25 million women live in states with abortion bans or tighter restrictions

A year after the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, 25 million women of childbearing age now live in states where the law makes abortions harder to get. Saturday is the one year anniversary of the court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which struck down Roe v. Wade. Abortion law is now in the hands of state lawmakers and courts. Most Republican-led states have restricted abortion. Fourteen ban abortion in most cases at any point in pregnancy. Twenty Democratic-leaning states have protected access to abortion. Many women are traveling across state lines to end their pregnancies. Because of reporting lags and gaps in data, the number of abortions across the U.S. since Dobbs is not completely clear.

By GEOFF MULVIHILL, KIMBERLEE KRUESI and CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press

