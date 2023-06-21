3 sentenced to more than 100 years for killing an ex-Indiana University football player

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has sentenced three people to more than 100 years each in prison for the fatal shooting of a former Indiana University football player who was gunned down during unrest following George Floyd’s murder. Marcus Anderson and Alijah Jones each were sentenced Wednesday to 164 years in prison. Nakeyah Shields received a 108-year sentence in the May 2020 shooting death of Chris Beaty in Indianapolis. All three also were convicted of multiple counts of armed robbery. They all plan to appeal their convictions. The 38-year-old Beaty was killed as he walked through an alley near his apartment building after protests over Floyd’s death.

