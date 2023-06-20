Wisconsin governor signs bipartisan bill designed to prevent Milwaukee bankruptcy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bipartisan bill that sends more money to Milwaukee and gives both the city and county the ability to raise the local sales tax in an effort to avoid bankruptcy. The measure also sends more money to every other smaller city, town, village and county in Wisconsin, part of a deal Evers struck with Republican legislative leaders to also increase funding for K-12 public schools and send more money to private schools that accept voucher students. Evers signed the bill Tuesday surrounded by local officials in Wausau, and planned other stops in two other smaller cities, emphasizing the benefit that the new law has for communities outside of Milwaukee.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.