Utah school district returns the Bible to shelves after appeals and outcry

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Bible will return to the shelves in a northern Utah school district that provoked an outcry after it banned it from middle and elementary schools last month. The Davis School District said in a statement on Tuesday that its board had determined the sacred text was age-appropriate for all school libraries. The committee’s reversal is the latest development in the debate over what materials should be available in public schools. The Bible challenge was submitted to a committee formed after the passage of a new state law expanding residents’ ability to challenge books. The Bible was among a list of books facing scrutiny.

