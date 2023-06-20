US sanctions South Sudanese officials over conflict-related rapes of hundreds of women and girls

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has imposed sanctions on a South Sudanese military officer and governor accused in connection with the rapes of hundreds of women and girls. The Treasury Department says they are the first U.S. sanctions issued with a dedicated focus on conflict-related sexual violence. In November, President Joe Biden signed a presidential memorandum to give additional support to the U.N. special representative to the secretary-general on sexual violence in conflict and to survivors of sexual violence in conflict settings.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.