Reform-minded prosecutor in northern Virginia wins reelection nomination in Democratic primary

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Reform-minded incumbent Prosecutor Buta Biberaj has won her Democratic primary over challenger Elizabeth Lancaster in Virginia. She is one of three prosecutors in northern Virginia who faced tough challenges after being elected four years ago on a progressive reform agenda. Biberaj is the commonwealth’s attorney in Loudoun County and raised significantly more money in Tuesday’s primary. Butt Lancaster earned the endorsement of The Washington Post. Biberaj faced criticism over her day-to-day management of the office. She will now face Republican Bob Anderson, who held the commonwealth attorney’s post in Loudoun more than 20 years ago.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.