Police raid Iranian opposition camp in Albania, seize computers

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian authorities have raided a camp for members of the exiled Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq to seize 150 computer devices allegedly linked to prohibited political activities. Albania’s interior minister and the head of the national police said both police officers and Iranian dissidents were injured during the raid at the Ashraf-3 camp on Tuesday. Anti-corruption prosecutors have opened investigations into suspected political activities by Mujahedeen members. The police director says some camp residents tried to block the officers who moved in to take the computers. He says 15 officers were injured, and 21 Ashraf-3 residents were taken to a hospital with injuries from the pepper spray the officers used to defend themselves.

