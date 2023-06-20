Planned Israeli settlement threatens West Bank UNESCO site ecosystem

BATTIR, West Bank (AP) — Generations of Palestinians have worked the terraced hillsides of the West Bank farming village of Battir, southwest of Jerusalem. They grow olives, fruits, beans and exquisite eggplants in a valley linked to the biblical King David. But residents fear their ancient way of life could soon be in danger as Israel’s far-right government moves ahead with a settlement project on a nearby hilltop. Environmental groups say the construction could devastate already strained water sources supplying the agricultural terraces and cause extensive damage to an already precarious ecosystem. Battir’s plight shines a light on how settlement construction and other trappings of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can take a toll on the region’s environment.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.