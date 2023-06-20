Plan to discharge water into Hudson River from closed nuclear plant sparks uproar
By MICHAEL HILL
Associated Press
The Indian Point nuclear plant along the Hudson River is at the center of a controversy two years after it was shut down. The latest flashpoint revolves around plans to release 1.3 million gallons of water with trace amounts of radioactive tritium into the river as part of the plant’s decommissioning. Supporters of the plan say the releases are no different than those made when Indian Point was producing power and that the concentration of tritium has been far below federal standards. But opponents say releases of radioactive water could be a step back for a once notoriously polluted river. A bill before the state Legislature would block the river releases.