Norwegian citizen arrested in Hungary for alleged extremist plot

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Police have arrested a Norwegian citizen in Hungary on suspicion that he was planning an extremist attack modeled after a 2011 massacre in Norway that killed 77 people. Hungarian police said Tuesday that the 45-year-old man had posted numerous videos to the internet in which he described his plans to commit the attacks. Hungary’s Counter Terrorism Center arrested the man in a Budapest apartment on June 14 and confiscated his electronic devices. The suspect speaks Norwegian and English in the videos and threatens to carry out attacks in airports, railway stations and on airplanes. He also describes his desire to surpass crimes committed by Norwegian far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik who killed 77 people in bomb-and-gun massacres in Norway in 2011.

