Norway proposes opening its waters to deep sea mining, says minerals needed in green transition

HELSINKI (AP) — Norway says it wants to open parts of the Norwegian continental shelf for commercial deep sea mining in line with the country’s strategy to seek new economic opportunities and reduce its reliance on the oil and gas industry. Terje Aasland, Norway’s minister for petroleum and energy, said in a statement Tuesday the country needs minerals to help transition to a more green economy. The Norwegian seabed is reportedly rich with minerals and metals including copper, zinc, manganese and cobalt. But the Norwegian government’s plan is controversial and environmental groups are warning that mining the sea bed would threaten the biodiversity of the vulnerable ecosystems in the area.

