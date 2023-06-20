North Carolina legislature pushes limits on transgender youth rights in final days of session

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Transgender rights are taking center stage in North Carolina as the GOP-controlled General Assembly considers legislation restricting gender-affirming health care and trans participation in sports. The legislative push comes in the waning weeks of the North Carolina session and as many Republican-led state legislatures round out a record year of legislation targeting transgender residents. The House Health Committee advanced a bill Tuesday morning banning state facilities from treating trans minors with hormones and gender-affirming surgeries. And the Senate voted later Tuesday to ban trans girls from playing on school sports teams that align with their gender identity.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

