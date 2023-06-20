Idaho man charged with 4 counts of murder in shooting deaths of his neighbors, including one minor

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho man has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary after prosecutors said he broke into his neighbors’ home and shot and killed the people there, including a minor. Majorjon Kaylor, 31, of Kellogg, was arrested Sunday night shortly after the shooting. A magistrate judge on Tuesday identified the victims as Kenneth Guardipee, Kenna Gaurdipee, Devin Smith and an unnamed juvenile. The family lived in the same duplex as Kaylor. If convicted, Kaylor could face the death penalty. He has not yet entered a plea. Authorities have not said what they believe might have led to the shooting. But Kaylor’s family recently called police to report that 18-year-old Smith had exposed himself to Kaylor’s children.

