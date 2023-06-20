Skip to Content
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case

By
Published 7:22 AM

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter will plead guilty to federal tax offenses and avoid prosecution on a separate gun charge in a deal with the Justice Department that likely spares him time behind bars. Hunter Biden will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses as part of the agreement made public Tuesday. The agreement will spare him prosecution on a charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user if he adheres to certain conditions. The White House says the president and the first lady “love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life.” Ex-President Donald Trump likens the Hunter Biden deal to a “mere traffic ticket.”

Associated Press

