Former Oklahoma and MLB pitcher George Frazier dies at age 68

Oklahoma has announced that former pitcher George Frazier, a World Series champion who had a nearly three-decade run as a television broadcaster, has died at age 68. The Denver Post reported he died Monday in Tulsa after a recent illness. Frazier played on College World Series teams in 1975 and 1976 and posted a 12-4 career record with eight saves and a 2.62 ERA in two seasons with Oklahoma. He pitched two scoreless innings for the Minnesota Twins during Game 4 of the 1987 World Series. He later spent 18 years as a television broadcaster with the Colorado Rockies.

By The Associated Press

