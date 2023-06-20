Europe, US urged to investigate the type of AI that powers systems like ChatGPT

LONDON (AP) — European Union consumer protection groups are urging regulators to investigate the type of artificial intelligence underpinning systems like ChatGPT over risks that leave people vulnerable. They want action before the bloc’s groundbreaking AI regulations take effect. In a coordinated effort Tuesday, 15 watchdog groups wrote to authorities warning them about a range of concerns around generative artificial intelligence. A transatlantic coalition of consumer groups also wrote to U.S. President Joe Biden asking him to take action to protect consumers from possible harms caused by generative AI. The EU is wrapping up the world’s first set of comprehensive AI rules, but they aren’t expected to take effect for two years.

