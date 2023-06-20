Booze, drugs, a pet snake and foreign dealings: Families can cause headaches for a White House
By SEUNG MIN KIM
The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter is by no means the first presidential relative whose personal troubles have caused headaches for a White House. The twin daughters of President George W. Bush — Jenna and Barbara — were each busted for underage drinking. Billy Carter, the beer-loving younger brother of President Jimmy Carter, accepted $220,000 from the Libyan government. Richard Nixon once asked the CIA to watch his brother Donald and his business connections. And before leaving office in 2001, President Bill Clinton pardoned his half-brother, Roger, for a 1985 drug offense.