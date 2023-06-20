3 pedestrians injured in apparent hit-and-run collision outside Chicago White Sox stadium

CHICAGO (AP) — An apparent hit-and-run collision in Chicago has injured three pedestrians. The collision occurred Tuesday evening outside the stadium where the Chicago White Sox were preparing to play the Texas Rangers. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted that it transported three adults to hospitals. It said one was “very critical with trauma.” It says the other two patients are in serious but stable condition. It’s not clear whether the three were headed to the ball game. WMAQ-TV reports the driver was taken into custody on the nearby expressway and has been taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Police say charges are pending.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.