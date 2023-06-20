2nd person arrested in Milwaukee Juneteenth shooting that wounded 6, including alleged shooters

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Milwaukee have arrested a second person in a shooting in which six people, including the two alleged shooters, were wounded right after a Juneteenth celebration wrapped up. Police say in a news release that the two defendants, males ages 17 and 19, were arrested after Monday’s shooting outside the Greater Philadelphia Church of God in Christ. Authorities say the other four people who were wounded are girls or women ranging in age from 14-18 years old. All six of the people who were shot are expected to survive. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between several young women outside of the church minutes after a Juneteenth celebration ended.

