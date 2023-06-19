What we know about the Titanic-bound submersible that’s missing with 5 people onboard

A search is underway for a deep-sea vessel that was reported missing with five people aboard after it dove toward the deteriorating wreck site of the Titanic ocean liner. The small craft, named Titan, is in a remote area of the North Atlantic Ocean where the Titanic struck an iceberg and sank in 1912. The Titan’s dive on Sunday is one of many that have been made to the wreck by OceanGate Expeditions since 2021. The undersea exploration company has been chronicling of the Titanic shipwreck’s decay as well as the underwater ecosystem that has sprung up around it over the last century.

