UN members adopt first-ever treaty to protect marine life in the high seas

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Members of the United Nations have adopted the first-ever treaty to protect marine life in the high seas. The U.N.’s chief, Antonio Guterres, is hailing the historic agreement. He says it gives the ocean “a fighting chance.” Delegates from the 193 member nations burst into applause, then stood after Singaporean ambassador Rena Lee banged her gavel Monday when hearing no objections to the treaty’s approval. The treaty to protect biodiversity in waters outside national boundaries covering nearly half of earth’s surface had been under discussion for more than 20 years. It will create a new body to manage conservation of ocean life and establish marine protected areas.

