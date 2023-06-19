Tunisian government says an attacker stabbed guard at Brazilian Embassy, suspect arrested

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The Tunisian government says a security agent guarding the Brazilian Embassy in Tunisia has been stabbed in the heart and is hospitalized in critical condition. The Interior Ministry says a suspect was shot in the leg by police and arrested. The reason for the attack is unclear. A ministry spokesperson says the suspect is a 53-year-old teacher who had suffered psychiatric troubles, according to his son, and was not known to Tunisian security services. The spokesperson says the attack did not appear to have terrorist motives.

